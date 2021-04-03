Crowden to Present Telegraph Quartet Stream

Telegraph Quartet members Eric Chin, Jeremiah Shaw, Pei-Ling Lin, and Joseph Maile in performance at Old First Church (from the Crowden Music Center event page)
Readers may recall that this coming Thursday, April 8, the Telegraph Quartet will give its next Faculty Artist Series recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The group, consisting of violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile (who share first chair), violist Pei-Ling Lin, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw, is the SFCM quartet-in-residence. The program will begin with Benjamin Britten’s 1936 collection of three “divertimenti,” which the quartet recorded on their debut album, Into the Light. The remainder of the program will consist of the first (in the key of F major) of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 18 quartets and the second (in the key of A minor) of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 51 quartets.
A little over a week later, this program will be hosted by the Crowden Music Center in Berkeley as the next event in its Sundays@Four Concerts series. True to the series title, the performance will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. There will be no charge for admission, but advance reservations are required. Registration is being handled by Eventbrite with a Web page that encourages donations. Following registration, Eventbrite will send electronic mail with the URL for viewing the performance. That video will be available for on-demand viewing for one week.
No comments:
Post a Comment