The Bleeding Edge: 4/19/2021

John Bischoff giving his thesis concert at Mills College in 1973 (photographer unknown, from the event page for his upcoming recital)
After a one-week hiatus we are back in the domain of a single Bleeding Edge item for the coming week. Fortunately, it amounts to a “usual suspect” offering, the latest offering by the Mills College Music Department and the Center for Contemporary Music. The title of the program will be Celebrating Electronics, and there will be three selections featuring John Bischoff. The program will begin with two of Bischoff’s creations, “Bitplicity,” composed in 2020, and “Visibility Study,” completed in 2015. The remaining selection is Bischoff’s latest work, “League Trio,” which he calls a “hybrid method that falls between traditional composition (invention ahead of time) and free improvisation (invention in the moment).” For this trio performance Bischoff will be joined by James Fei and Tim Perkis.
This performance will begin at 7 p.m. this coming Saturday, April 24. This will be the latest free program in the Mills Music Now series. The event page for this concert has an embedded video link. Clicking on the image will enter the broadcast of the performance. Donations will be appreciated, and they can be made through the Eventbrite Web page for this performance.
