The Bleeding Edge: 4/6/2021

The good news is that this week’s Bleeding Edge article has four events to report. The bad news is that they will all take place on the same day, this Saturday, April 10! One of them, the fifth installment in Karl Evangelista’s Lockdown Festival series, will begin at 4 p.m. and run through 8 p.m., streaming eight pre-recorded videos, each half an hour in duration. The remaining three events are supported by familiar organizations as follows:
7 p.m.: The Mills College Music Department and the Center for Contemporary Music will present a solo tabla performance by Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri. This is the latest free program in the Mills Music Now series. Registration is required through the hyperlink embedded in the event page. Registration is managed through an Eventbrite Web page. This page enables the user to receive a hyperlink to the source of the video stream.
8 p.m.: The Center for New Music (C4NM) will be presenting two free concerts for the month of April. The second of these, The Cassandra Project: Women’s Prophetic Voices, will be presented by the Ensemble for These Times on April 17. This Saturday’s program is entitled Moments in Spring. The program will consist entirely of new works written by members of the Bay Area Chapter of the NACUSA (National Association of Composers of the United States of America). There will be no charge for admission, but donations to C4NM are encouraged. The event page includes a hyperlink to the YouTube Web page through which the performance will be live-streamed.
8 p.m.: The San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) will present the first of two concerts entitled PostScript to the Future, an at the CROSSROADS offering. The program will feature the world premiere performance of “unravel” by Josiah Tayaq Catalan, the winning composition in the annual SF Search for Scores competition managed by SFCMP. The program will also present Olly Wilson’s “Echoes,” scored for clarinet and electronics. The clarinetist will be Jeff Anderle. Tickets are currently on sale for both this program and for the two PostScript concerts. All sales are managed through a single event page.
