Eleonor Sandresky to Celebrate Pink Moon

A little over a month ago this site introduced readers to Eleonor Sandresky’s Lunar Landscapes concert series. Each performance takes place on the night of a full moon and is named after the name of that particular full moon as designated in the Farmer’s Almanac. This month will celebrate the Pink Moon, which signifies rebirth and renewal (as in the beginning of the spring season).
Guest performer and composer Daniel Bernard Roumain (photograph by Via Sozo Artists, courtesy of Eleonor Sandresky)
The concert itself will be live-streamed from a planetarium. More specifically, it will take place in Kaleideum North, an interactive, hands-on science museum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The special guest will be composer and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain (who is usually known only by his initials, DBR). The program will include compositions by both Sandresky and Roumain, as well as music by Philip Glass. Readers may recall that Sandresky also provides instructions for preparing a cocktail (or mocktail) and snack for the occasion. It should be no surprise that this month’s libation will be a Pink Martini.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, April 27. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance. Subscriptions are also available as part of membership, with membership fees of $5, $10, and $15 per month.
No comments:
Post a Comment