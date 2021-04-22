Opera Parallèle to Celebrate Earth Day with Jazz

Banner for this evening’s recital (from its Opera Parallèle event page)
Tonight Opera Parallèle will celebrate Earth Day with its second free recital in its Close-Up series. This will be a jazz duo program featuring soprano Tiffany Austin joined by Marcus Shelby on bass. Acknowledgement of Mother Earth will include the spiritual “Down by the Riverside” and, a bit more explicitly, Björk’s “Oceania.” These will be preceded by Miles Davis’ “All Blues” with Austin singing the lyrics added by Oscar Brown Jr. The spirit of activism behind Earth Day will then be acknowledged in the final selection, Shelby’s own composition “I Will Not Stand Still.”
This recital will be live-streamed this evening, April 22, at 5 p.m. Hyperlinks for both Facebook and YouTube will be posted on the Opera Parallèle event page this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. That Web page also includes a sign-up hyperlink, allowing those links to be received in an electronic mail reminder, which will be sent at 4 p.m. (one hour prior to the beginning of the performance). The full performance will be available on-demand until Thursday, May 20, at 5 p.m.
