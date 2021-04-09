Asheville Chamber Music to Stream Neave Recital

Neave Trio members Anna Williams, Eri Nakamura, and Mikhail Veselov (photograph by Arthur Moeller, from the ACMS event page for this concert)
A little over a week ago this site announced that this month would begin with the Longy School of Music of Bard College presenting a recital by its Faculty Ensemble-in-Residence, the Neave Trio of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura. That program included Louise Farrenc’s Opus 33 (first) piano trio in E-flat major, one of the selections on Neave’s Her Story Chandos Records album of piano trios by women composers. Towards the end of this month, Neave will revisit that trio in a program prepared for video streaming by the Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) in North Carolina.
For this next performance, Neave will couple the Farrenc trio with another selection from Her Story, Rebecca Clarke’s only piano trio. The program will conclude with a more recent addition to their repertoire by yet another woman composer. Neave will revisit Cécile Chaminade’s Opus 11 trio in G minor, reported on this site about a month ago when the ensemble presented it in a live-streamed recital for the Western New Mexico University’s Virtual President’s Chamber Music Series.
Neave’s Asheville performance will be this year’s annual Joe Vandewart Concert, named after the founder of the chamber music series, which was launched in 1952. The program will be streamed through both the ACMS Web site and YouTube. It will be given three performances, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25. There will be no charge for making a reservation to view the stream, but those who do so are encouraged to consider making a donation. Hyperlinks for “tickets” to view this recital can be found on the event page for this offering on the ACMS Web site.
