Violinist Kristin Lee to Stream American Music

At the end of this month, violinist Kristin Lee will be accompanied by pianist Jeremy Jordan in a virtual recital entitled Americana. This will be a live-stream from the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center on Long Island. Lee was born in Seoul, Korea and emigrated to the United States at the age of seven. When she arrived she could not speak any English; and that shortcoming, combined with bullying and racism, made her transition to American life difficult. Her one refuge was her violin; and, now that she has established herself more confidently in this country, she has prepared a program to survey the rich history of American music, which is entitled simply Americana.
Not all of the compositions on her program were written for violin. Jordan has prepared arrangements for her of George Gershwin’s song “But Not for Me,” “Lament,” by the jazz trombonist J. J. Johnson, and Scott Joplin’s piano rag “The Entertainer.” Jordan has also contributed his own original composition for Lee entitled “Fish Me a Dream.” The other composers to be represented on the program will include Jonathan Ragonese, Harry Burleigh, Patrick Castillo, Amy Beach, Florence Price, and John Novacek.
This performance will begin at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on Thursday, April 29. The price of admission will be $10. Tickets are available through the “Register” hyperlink on the Adelphi University event page for this recital. Once registration has been processed with the purchase of a ticket, a confirmation will be sent by email, which will include instructions for how to access the live-stream. This performance will not remain online for later viewing.
