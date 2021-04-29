Calidore Quartet to Conclude SHCS Season

The members of the Calidore String Quartet (courtesy of SHCS)
This Sunday the Baltimore-based Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) will wrap up its 2021 Virtual Season with a performance by the Calidore String Quartet of violinists Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, violist Jeremy Berry, and cellist Estelle Choi. The program will feature the streaming world premiere of Hanna Lash’s first string quartet, made possible through considerable generous support. The work was commissioned for Calidore by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting for the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Chamber Music Series, by the SHCS, and by the Fonds Kleine Zaal of the Royal Concertgebouw, a fund which is managed by Het Concertgebouw Fonds. The quartet is scheduled to be given its concert premiere in February of 2022.
This new work will be framed by two nineteenth-century selections. The program will begin with Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 96 (“American”) quartet in F major. The program will conclude with the last string quartet written by Franz Schubert, his D. 887 quartet in G major. Schubert composed this piece in June of 1826, meaning that it is not a “final year” composition. However, he never saw it published; and publication only took place over two decades after his death in 1851.
This performance will be live-streamed this coming Sunday, May 2, at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific time). The video will be archived for subsequent viewing for one week following. The fee for admission will be $15, and SHCS has set up a Web page for online purchase. Once a ticket has been purchased, a hyperlink for viewing the performances will be made available and will be valid for additional visits until Sunday, May 9, at 8:59 p.m. (Pacific time).
