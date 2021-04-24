SFSU to Stream Les Délices Recital

The next program in the Jane H. Galante Concert Series, presented by the Morrison Chamber Music Center of the College of Liberal & Creative Arts at San Francisco State University (SFSU), is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. The one thing known for certain is that the performance will be given by Les Délices, an early music ensemble founded by baroque oboist Debra Nagy in 2009. Beyond that one fact, sadly, is considerable disagreement regarding both what music will be performed and who the performers will be. I have decided to rely on the SFSU Web page, rather than any announcements through electronic mail, since, among other reasons, that Web page contains a hyperlink to a PDF file of rather detailed program notes.
In that context Nagy will alternate between oboe and recorder. The other instrumentalists will be Julie Andrijeski on violin, Rebecca Reed on gamba, and Mark Edwards on harpsichord. The program has been organized around depictions of two “leading women” in mythology, Medea and Circe, both embodied in music by French composers in the early eighteenth century. Those “roles” will be “performed” by soprano Hannah De Priest. The music for Medea was composed in 1710 by Louis-Nicolas Clérambault, and the Circe selection was composed by Colin de Blamont in 1729. Each of these vocal offerings will be preceded by an instrumental selection by François Couperin and Pancrace Royer, respectively.
The online streaming of this program will begin at 3 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, April 25. There will be no charge for viewing the video. The window for the video source has been installed on the event page for this concert.
