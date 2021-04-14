PBO Announces April Amsterdam Concert

At the beginning of this week, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) & Chorale announced this month’s installment in its Live from Amsterdam series. As was the case last month, this will be a four-hands-on-one-keyboard piano recital performed by Music Director Richard Egarr and his wife, Alexandra Nepomnyashchaya. The piano will be an 1860 Bechstein from the Chris Maene Collection, delivered to De Waalse Kerk in Amsterdam.
The “wolf” and “bear” of tomorrow’s Live from Amsterdam program (courtesy of PBO)
The title of this program is playfully cryptic: A Wolf in Bear’s Clothing. As expected, the “wolf” will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The program will begin with the Andante movement from his K. 497 four-hand sonata in F major. The “bear” will be the Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Egarr and Nepomnyashchaya will play a four-hand arrangement of his Opus 36 (fourth) symphony in F minor prepared by his friend and colleague Sergei Taneyev. Tchaikovsky composed this symphony in 1878, meaning that the piano will be older than the music!
This program will be “live” streamed at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 18. YouTube has already created the Web page for viewing, and the performance will be free of charge. A separate Web page has been created to provide program details.
