LCCE at ISU’s Red Note New Music Festival

The “family portrait” of the LCCE musicians (photograph by Bonnie Rae Mills, courtesy of LCCE)
This year the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) is the ensemble-in-residence at the Red Note New Music Festival. This will be the fourteenth season of the week-long event, which is hosted by Illinois State University (ISU). LCCE will be giving performances at 5 p.m. (Pacific Time) tomorrow, April 29, and Saturday, May 1, both of which will be streamed through the YouTube channel managed by the ISU School of Music. Not all specifics have been provided. However, the following is currently known about the two LCCE programs:
April 29: This concert will highlight music by the Festival’s featured guest composer, Martin Bresnick. The program will present some of his most recent compositions, including “Oyfn Veg” and “Mayn Rue Plats,” both of which draw upon traditional Yiddish folk melodies. There will also be performances of some of Bresnick’s earliest works. LCCE will be joined by both students and faculty of ISU for this concert. The streaming URL has not yet been released.
May 1: LCCE will give premiere performances of works by participants in the Red Note New Music Festival Composition Workshop. Those five emerging composers will be Santiago Beis, Anuj Bhutani, Grace Ann Lee, Paul Novak, and Joan Tan. This program has already been assigned a streaming site.
There will be no charge for admission at either of these concerts.
