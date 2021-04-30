Evangelista Announces Second “Unsolitary” Show

When avant-garde guitarist Karl Evangelista announced the launch of the Unsolitary series for the presentation of improvised music this past November, the plan was that these would be quarterly concerts. However, during the beginning of this year, he was occupied with two Lockdown Festivals in January and April, respectively. So it may turn out that Unsolitary will be semiannual, because the second installment has now been announced for the beginning of next month.
Like the first program, Unsolitary II will offer three decidedly diverse sets. This time the sets will present solo, duo, and trio improvisations in that order. Specifics are as follows:
- Kim Nucci’s solo may involve a variety of resources, including saxophone, modular synthesizer, and other electronics.
- Evangelista will perform the duo improvisation with Lewis Jordan on saxophone.
- The final set will be taken by the Nathan Clevenger Trio. All three members of this trio are accomplished on multiple instruments. Clevenger leads from piano, guitar, and/or computer. Cory Wright commands the rich diversity of reed instruments. Jordan Glenn extends his drum kit with a wider diversity of percussion resources.
The video may be viewed at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, through Evangelista’s YouTube Web site. There will be no charge for admission. However, donations are warmly encouraged with all proceeds directed to Oakland social causes. These include the efforts of the Grex duo (Evangelista and Rei Scampavia) to raise funds to support the Milford Graves Memorial Fund. (Graves, a leading avant-garde jazz drummer, died this past February 12 at the age of 79.) All donations will be processed through the electronic mail address LockdownIII2020@gmail.com.
