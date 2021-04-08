OFS Announces Second Spring Program

Logo for the next One Found Sound concert (from the Eventbrite event page)
This past February, when One Found Sound (OFS) announced their plans for the spring portion of their eighth season, few details about the second program were available other than the program’s name, SPRING, and the overall theme of the season, Water Music. It has now been announced that two composers will be featured, along with a collaborative event. The program will celebrate the centenary of the birth of Astor Piazzolla, who was born on March 11, 1921, with a performance of his “Libertango,” presented with creative music videos by Max Savage of Noisy Savage. The other composer to be featured will be Guyanese-American Omar Thomas with a performance of “A Mother of a Revolution!” This will be a collaborative performance in which OFS musicians will be joined by students from the Edna Brewer Middle School in Oakland.
The remainder of the program will involve an innovative approach to collaboration. Violinist Abigail Shiman, cellist Helen Newby, oboist Ryan Zwahlen, and hornist Patrick Jankowski will each be paired, respectively, with poets Kar Johnson, Thea Matthews, Christine No, and Preeti Vangani. Each of the musicians will select a solo composition to perform. The poet will recite a poem written as a response to the music through a rhetorical technique known as ekphrasis.
Like the preceding program, OCEAN, the SPRING concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Admission will again be donation-based. Registration will be required through an Eventbrite event page; and, after registration has been processed, electronic mail will be sent with a link for viewing the performance. Donors with Onesie status will receive the benefits of a Virtual All Access Pass.
