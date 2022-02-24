Brooklyn Rider to Bring Eclectic Program to SFP

Next month the Brooklyn Rider string quartet of violinists Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobsen, violist Nicholas Cords, and cellist Michael Nicolas will return to San Francisco Performances (SFP), having given a PIVOT Festival performance this past October with tenor Nicholas Phan. Their second appearance of the season will also include a guest artist, mandolinist Avi Avital, who has previously performed in Herbst Theatre as a guest soloist with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra in 2010. Readers probably also know that Gandelsman was the second solo recitalist to perform in the SFP Sanctuary Series this past Friday.
The program will be an eclectic one, featuring the world premiere of “Arum der Fayer,” composed for mandolin and string quartet by Osvaldo Golijov. Avital will also give a solo performance of a prelude by the contemporary Italian composer Giovanni Sollima. The quartet repertoire will also be diverse, beginning with “La Musica Notturna Ritratta di Madrid” by Luigi Boccherini and recent compositions by Caroline Shaw and Clarice Assad.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $65 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets can also be purchased at the door as available with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
