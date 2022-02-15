Skip Sempé to Debut as PBO Conductor

Next month will mark the debut of Skip Sempé conducting the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO). Sempé founded Capriccio Stravagante in 1986; and, over 35 years later, that ensemble has a world-class reputation for historically informed performances. Like PBO Music Director Richard Egarr, he is also known for his command of the harpsichord, his own specialty being the French baroque repertoire.
Sempé has prepared a program entitled From Versailles to the English Court. Versailles will be represented by Jean-Baptiste Lully, François Couperin, and Marin Marais. Naïve has released an album of Sempé and Capriccio Stravagante performing the Couperin selection, the Concert dans le goût théâtral, the eighth “concert” in the collection entitled Les Goûts Réunis. This will be preceded by excerpts from three of Lully’s works for the stage (probably performed at Versailles): Atys, Les Plaisirs de l'Ile enchantée, and Armide. The final Versailles selection will be a suite from Marais’ opera Alcyone.
The English side will be represented by Henry Purcell. Here, again, there will be excerpts from music for staged performance: Abdelazer and The Fairy Queen. The set will begin with the instrumental sinfonia for the ode “Now does the glorious day appear,” composed for the birthday of Queen Mary II. The remaining Purcell selection will be the Z. 762 overture in G minor.
The program will also include a “farewell” offering by oboist Marc Schachman, who will perform the second concerto, in the key of D minor, in Tomaso Albinoni’s Opus 9 collection. Finally, there will be a selection from Georg Muffat’s Armonico Tributo collection. This will be the Chaconne movement from the fifth of the suites (in the key of G major) that Muffat compiled.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11. As usual, the performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, which is located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. This is the southwest corner of Van Ness and McAllister Street, making it convenient for both north-south and east-west Muni bus lines. Tickets prices range between $32 and $130. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Further information may be obtained by calling Patron Services at 415-295-1900, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Readers probably know by now that precautions due to pandemic conditions are changing. As a result, PBO has updated the statement regarding attendance that can be found on the event page as follows:
Beginning February 1, 2022 and until further notice, PBO is requiring proof of FDA or WHO authorized vaccination AND proof of a COVID-19 booster shot administered at least two weeks prior to attendance at any PBO event. Patrons must present a vaccination card, a clear photo of the card, or a Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record at their time of entry. This applies to all patrons ages 12 and up at all of our venues across the Bay Area, as well as PBO staff and musicians.
Audience members under the age of 12 must show either proof of vaccination (a two-dose vaccine or J&J vaccine, completed at least two weeks before the concert) or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event. Unfortunately, guests under the age of 5 are not permitted at PBO events right now.
All patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at all performances. Gaiters, scarves, and masks with valves are not permitted. Masks must be worn at all times unless actively drinking water in the lobby area.
PBO has also created a more detailed Web page, which was last updated this past January 6.
