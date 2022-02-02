February SFS SoundBox Concerts Cancelled

Today the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced that the SoundBox concerts scheduled for February 25 and 26 will be cancelled. These programs were to be jointly curated by SFS Collaborative Partner Pekka Kuusisto and composer Jesper Nordin. Unfortunately, Kuusisto had had to withdraw from the events due to the serious ill health of an intimate family member. The concert will be rescheduled for a future season.
Those currently holding tickets for either (or both) of these performances have several options:
- The tickets may be exchanged for any future performance in the 2021–22 season, and all exchange fees will be waived for the transaction.
- Alternatively, the value of the tickets may be transferred to a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Those who wish, can donate the ticket(s) and claim a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- The ticket(s) can be exchange for a cash refund.
All of these options can be handled by the Box Office, which is located at the Grove Street entrance to Davies Symphony Hall, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office can also be reached by calling 415-864-6000. Electronic mail sent to patronservices@sfsymphony.org is also an option.
