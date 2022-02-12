One Found Sound Updates February Program

One Found Sound performing at Heron Arts (photograph by Ian Young, courtesy of One Found Sound)
According to my records, there have been a few updates to this month’s One Found Sound program. These include a three-week delay, postponing the performance until the last Saturday of this month and a change in one of the three selections to be performed. The title of the program is still AURORA, maintaining the season theme of Constellations.
The major work on the program will still be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 93 (eighth) symphony in F major. Beethoven conducted the premiere of this symphony on February 27, 1814, in spite of the fact that the onset of his deafness was becoming more serious. This was clearly a stressful time for him; but Opus 93 serves up a rich sense of humor that reflects back on the playfulness of the final movement of the Opus 21 (first) symphony in C major.
The guest artist for the program will be Vietnamese-American soprano Bích-Vân Nguyễn. She will perform Viet Cuong’s “Thu Điếu,” a relatively short (six minutes) chamber composition for soprano, flute, clarinet, bassoon, harp, and string quartet. The composer is also Vietnamese-American, and “Thu Điếu” was written on a commission by the Vietnamese American Society for Creative Arts and Music.
The program will begin with Clarice Assad’s “Impressions.” As usual, there will be a multimedia dimension to the entire program. John Lawrence Taylor will install an “audio-reactive” light installation through which the overall ambience will respond to the sounds of the performance. Finally, Max Savage will present his latest immersive visuals.
This program will be given on Saturday, February 26, beginning at 8 p.m. As usual, the venue will be Heron Arts, which is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street. All tickets are being sold for $25 and will include basic bar access. Tickets are available online through an Eventbrite event page, which also includes the text of the prevailing COVID-19 health and safety precautions and regulations. There is also a map for those unfamiliar with SoMa geography. Finally, the Eventbrite Web page has posted the following photosensitivity warning:
This show many not be safe for some people with epilepsy. Some lighting used at this show may be disruptive to people who are sensitive to light. If you have any questions please contact us at hi@onefoundsound.org. For more information about lighting and photosensitivity please visit Lighting & Epilepsy Awareness Development at leaddiy.org.
