CMC Announces Next Concert with Conversation

Jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. (courtesy of the Community Music Center)
Next month the Community Music Center (CMC) will present its next Concert with Conversation event. The featured artist will be jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. Owens has contributed to GRAMMY Award-winning albums by Kurt Elling and the Christian McBride Big Band, and he has served as leader on seven successful albums. He has also written two books for Simon and Schuster, Jazz Brushes for the Modern Drummer: An Essential Guide to the Art of Keeping Time and The Musicians Career Guide: Turning Your Talent into Sustained Success. He is currently on the faculty at The Juilliard School. As is the case for other events in this series, there will be a combination of performance and Q&A engagement with the audience.
As usual, this will be a one-hour event. It will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 4. The venue will be the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street.
There will be no charge for admission. However, registration through an Eventbrite event page will be required. Due to high interest and limited-capacity seating, CMC expects this event to reach capacity quickly. Anyone that cannot attend is asked to contact the Mission District Branch at 415-647-6015 or through electronic mail to info@sfcmc.org. This will allow release of the reservation to other patrons. Alternatively, those without tickets will be able to experience the event through a livestream. The link required for online viewing will be added to the Eventbrite Web page closer to the date of the performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment