Readers may recall the announcement made this past December that “Contrapassos,” a new composition by Robert Sirota scored for string quartet and soprano, would finally be given two premiere performances. Those performances were originally scheduled for 2020, making them some of the earliest offerings to sustain cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were subsequently rescheduled for early this month on February 8 (Noontime Concerts) and February 10 (San Francisco Conservatory of Music). It was also announced that the February 10 concert would premiere Osvaldo Golijov’s octet, “Ever Yours,” with the St. Lawrence String Quartet joining Telegraph. This morning it was announced that both of these concerts would be postponed due to the continuation of pandemic conditions.
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
February Telegraph Quartet Concerts Postponed
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 4:31 PM
Labels: chamber music, Golijov, music
