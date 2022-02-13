David Conte to Present Four World Premieres

Composer David Conte (photographer unknown, from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Early next month composer David Conte will use his Faculty Artist Recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) to present a program featuring four world premiere performances. These works will be presented by an impressive roster of performers, all both dear friends and long-time colleagues of the composer. In the order of the program that has been prepared, the new works are as follows:
- A partita for violin and cello to be performed, respectively, by Kay Stern and Emil Miland
- A sonata for French horn and piano with pianist Kevin Korth accompanying Kevin Rivard
- An aria from the opera East of Eden to be sung by bass-baritone Christian Pursell, accompanied by Korth
- The composer’s second piano trio to be performed by the Lee Trio of violinist Lisa Lee, cellist Angela Lee, and pianist Melinda Lee Masur
In addition, soprano Marnie Breckenridge will revisit her performance of Sexton Songs, which she had recorded, in its chamber ensemble version, for Conte’s Everyone Sang album, released in June of 2018. For this recital Korth will provide her accompaniment.
This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7. The venue will be the Sol Joseph Recital Hall, located on the lower floor of the SFCM building at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. Tickets may be reserved from the event page for this concert. That Web page also includes a hyperlink for live-stream viewing (and listening).
