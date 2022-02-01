More Songs Without Words from LIEDER ALIVE!

Violist Paul Yarbrough and pianist Jeffrey LaDeur (courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
This month will conclude with the second of the three Songs Without Words programs scheduled for the tenth season of LIEDER ALIVE! Once again the program will feature pianist Jeffrey LaDeur, who will serve as accompanist for violist Paul Yarbrough. There will also be a slight “bending of the rules” with a special guest appearance by mezzo Kindra Scharich.
Scharich will perform an introduction for the major duo offering on the program, Benjamin Britten’s Opus 48 “Lachrymae.” This was composed as a reflection of two songs by John Dowland, “Flow My Tears” and “If My Complaints Could Passion Move.” As an introduction to the Britten composition, Scharich will sing both of these songs, accompanied by LaDeur. Yarbrough will begin the program joining LaDeur in a performance of Robert Schumann’s Opus 113 four-movement Märchenbilder (fairy tale pictures) suite. The duo will then follow the Britten selection with the third of Morton Feldman’s “The Viola in My Life” compositions, the only one in the set of four scored for viola and piano. Finally, they will conclude the program with the viola arrangement of the second of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 120 clarinet sonatas, composed in the key of E-flat major.
This performance will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 27. As usual, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street, a short walk from the Muni stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. Tickets for this concert are being sold through an Eventbrite Web page. General admission is $35 with a $75 rate for reserved VIP seating. Students, seniors, and working artists will be admitted for $20 with a $2.85 processing fee.
