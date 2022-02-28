The Bleeding Edge: 2/28/2022

Del Sol String Quartet members Sam Weiser, Benjamin Kreith, Kathryn Bates, and Charlton Lee (from their BayImproviser event page)
This week there seems to be only one Bleeding Edge offering within the San Francisco city limits. As was the case last week, it will be presented by the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL). This time the performance will be by the Del Sol Quartet of Sam Weiser (violin), Benjamin Kreith (violin), Charlton Lee (viola), and Kathryn Bates (cello). Once again program specifics have not yet been announced. However, an “educated guess” will be that the ensemble will prepare selections to preview its Third Annual Pacific Pythagorean Music Festival, which they will perform for Old First Concerts this coming March 12.
This time SFPL will host two performances at two different branches, both of which will take place this coming Saturday, March 5. The first of these will again be hosted by the Richmond branch, which is located at 351 9th Avenue; and it will begin at 1:30 p.m. This will be followed at 3 p.m. by the second performance, which will take place at the Park branch at 1833 Page Street. Both of these offerings will be performed outdoors, and there will be no charge for attending.
