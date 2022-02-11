Sanctuary Series to Conclude with Solo Cello

Cellist Matt Haimovitz (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Like the second of the three Sanctuary Series concerts being presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP), the third and final program will be a solo recital. The soloist will be cellist Matt Haimovitz. His offering will be based on his Primavera project, in which he juxtaposes the solo cello music of Johann Sebastian Bach with the results of new commissions.
Two Bach selections will provide the framework for his program. He will begin, appropriately enough, with the Prelude movement that begins the BWV 1008 solo cello suite in D minor. He will also play the C major suite, BWV 1009, in its entirety.
Four of the commissioned works will be given world premiere performances during the recital. In “order of appearance,” these compositions are as follows:
- Nico Muhly: Spring Figures
- Tomeka Reed: Volplaning
- Philip Glass: Philip’s Song
- David Balakrishnan: Themes and Variants
The other contributing composers, whose music has already been premiered, will be:
- Missy Mazzoli: Beyond the Order of Things
- Gordon Getty: Spring Song
- Vijay Iyer: Equal Night
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26. The venue will again be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. The eastbound Geary Bus (number 38) stops within a block of the church after it leaves Geary Boulevard to proceed along O’Farrell. There are also nearby stops for buses on Van Ness Avenue.
Ticket prices are $60 for the main floor and $45 for the balcony. All seating will be general admission. All tickets may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
