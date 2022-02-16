SFJAZZ to Livestream Live Sarah Wilson Gig

Readers may know by now that my most (only?) memorable encounters with the SFJAZZ Center have taken place in the Joe Henderson Lab. That venue is more conducive to the immediacy of jamming than the vast space of Miner Auditorium; and, while Henderson only offers folding chairs, they are far kinder to my long legs than the cramped spaces in Miner. This morning I realized that I have not visited Henderson since November of 2019, meaning that I have little information on what has been happening there during the pandemic. On the other hand, I did decide to stream the first public event since lockdown conditions were imposed when I viewed the live-streamed performance by Cuban pianist Omar Sosa this past September. Ironically, even without the cramped conditions, I found the event to be increasingly uncomfortable as it progressed!
“Power Brass” trumpeter Sarah Wilson (photograph by Lenny Gonzalez)
Fortunately, I also discovered this morning that there will be a one-week series of four concerts taking place in the Henderson Lab under the title Leading Women. I want to call attention to the second of those concerts, which will be led by trumpeter Sarah Wilson. The title of her program is Power Brass for the Masses, and she will lead a group called Brass Tonic. The other brass instrument in the group will be a trombone played by Mara Fox. The other performers will be Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone, John Schott on electric guitar, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Jason Levis on a diversity of percussion instruments.
This performance will take place on Friday, March 11. There will be two separate sets, each with its own ticketing, at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively. The price of all tickets will be $25.
The performance will also be broadcast through the Fridays Live service. This service is offered at no charge but only to SFJAZZ members. The broadcast of this concert will take place on the same Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.; and there will be a rebroadcast at 11 a.m. the following morning, Saturday, March 12. The broadcast includes real-time chats with artists and fans, multi-cam HD video, and state-of-the-art audio.
