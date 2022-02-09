Kenya Moses to Return to Mr. Tipple’s

Readers may recall that last July, when we were gradually emerging from pandemic conditions, I made a long-overdue return to Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio to listen to an evening of bossa nova performed by vocalist Kenya Moses, supported by the trio of Anne Sadjera on piano, Aaron Germain on bass, and Ami Morinelli on percussion. Yesterday I learned that she will be presenting another evening of Brazilian jazz at Mr. Tipple’s. Once again she will be accompanied by Morinelli, this time leading his Brazilian Jazz Collective.
This will probably be another two-set evening beginning at 6 p.m. this coming Friday, February 11. Admission will be $12; and, as I learned from my last visit, reservations are highly recommended. All reservations are processed by OpenTable, which has a Web page dedicated to Mr. Tipple’s. The venue is located at 39 Fell Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street.
In addition Moses will be sharing the space with jazz vocalist Paula West for an extended celebration of Valentines Day. The schedule for the evening will be as follows:
- 5 p.m.: Moses will again lead her quartet in a one-hour “Cocktail Hour” set. Admission will be $15. Reservations are recommended through the same OpenTable Web page.
- 6:30 p.m.: This will be Moses’ second set with her quartet. Admission for this one will be $30. Reservations should again be made through OpenTable.
- 8 p.m.: West will perform a 90-minute set of selections for Valentine’s Day. Admission will be $75. Reservations are again highly recommended.
- 10 p.m.: Finally, the evening will conclude with a one-hour “Nitecap” set by West. Admission will be $40. Reservations are again be recommended.
No comments:
Post a Comment