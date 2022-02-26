Tenor Ilker Arcayürek Cancels SFP Visit

Late yesterday morning San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the cancellation of the recital by tenor Ilker Arcayürek, accompanied at the piano by Simon Lepper. Arcayürek was to be the third recitalist in the SFP 2021–2022 Art of Song Series. The performers were not able to visit the United States due to visa issues.
The options for those holding tickets for this event are the same as those for previous cancellations:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Convert the value of the ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation to SFP.
- Request a full refund.
Patrons may contact SFP regarding their chosen option either through electronic mail to tickets@sfperformances.org or by telephoning 415-677-0325. For those wishing to phone, SFP business hours are between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
