The Bleeding Edge: 2/21/2022

Last week I observed that there had not been a Bleeding Edge article since the end of November of last year. I failed to mention that there had only been three of those articles during that one month, two at the very beginning and the other at the very end. In other words that November also marked the last time there were articles in two consecutive weeks.
Not only is this article being written exactly a week after its predecessor; but also, as has been so often in the past, it includes an event at the Center for New Music (C4NM) that was already reported as part of the February schedule of concerts. The C4NM offerings in February will conclude this Sunday with a two-set concert honoring saxophonist Tim Berne. Berne will give a duo performance with guitarist Gregg Belisle-Chi, which will be preceded by Gordon Grdina playing Berne’s music on guitar and oud.
Thomas Dimuzio working with Buchla synthesizer gear (courtesy of BayImproviser)
The other major event this week will performed outdoors. That means it will not take place if we get some well-deserved rain! Thomas Dimuzio will give a solo recital on a Buchla synthesizer, one of the earliest commercial products based on modular synthesis technology. Don Buchla, working in Berkeley, developed several different families of instruments based on this technology, distinguished for supporting real-time performance, rather than just providing inputs for tape-based compositions. Dimuzio has not yet announced which of the Buchla products he will use for this week’s performance.
That performance behind the Richmond branch of the San Francisco Public Library. It will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26. The building itself is located at 351 9th Avenue, and the performing area will be adjacent to the children’s playground. (A delightful metaphor may be lurking in that juxtaposition!) There will be no charge for attending the concert.
