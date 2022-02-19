SFCM Highlights: April, 2022

April promises to be a very busy month at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). For those that plan ahead for attending performances, sooner is almost always better than later. As usual, performances will be divided between the 50 Oak Street building, now known as the Ann Getty Center for Education, and the new Ute and William K. Bowes Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 Van Ness Avenue. As in the past, all the events enumerated below will be identified by date, time, and venue, all of which will be hyperlinked to the appropriate Web page in the online Performance Calendar. It appears that live-streaming will continue to be an option. The specific Web page will provide a hyperlink if that option is available, as well as another hyperlink if tickets are required for attendance. Specifics for this month’s events are as follows:
Friday, April 1, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak Street: Brad Hogarth, Director of the SFCM Wind Ensemble has prepared a program that will feature vocal participation. Faculty member and soprano Rhoslyn Jones will be the soloist in the final selection, Songs from the End of the World, composed by John Mackey. This will be preceded by John Adams’ “Grand Pianola Music,” a delightfully raucous composition that requires (to paraphrase Peter Schickele) an awful lot of winds, brass and percussion, along with two pianos and three sopranos, who, for my generation at least, are likely to sound as if they are channeling The Supremes. The program will begin with “Driven!,” composed by Kenneth Amis. Hogarth will share the podium with student conductor David Baker.
Saturday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak Street: This Historical Performance program, led by cellist Elisabeth Reed and keyboardist Corey Jamason, will draw upon vocalists from the Opera and Musical Theatre program for a performance of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 17 opera Giulio Cesare.
Tuesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., Barbro Osher Recital Hall, 200 Van Ness Avenue: Chamber Music Tuesday will feature the usual side-by-side performances of students in the Chamber Music Program with faculty members. The participating faculty members will be violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, both members of the Telegraph Quartet, and Ian Swensen, and violist Dimitri Murrath. The program will begin with “Lyric for Strings,” the second movement of George Walker’s first string quartet. This will be followed by Fanny Mendelssohn’s only string quartet. The second half of the program will consist only of Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 81, his second piano quintet in the key of A major.
Saturday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak Street: Edwin Outwater will conduct the Orchestra in a performance of the longest and biggest of Gustav Mahler’s symphonies. The third symphony requires not only a large orchestra but also an alto solo and two choirs, one of women and the other of boys. The soloist has not yet been named. However, both the San Francisco Girls Chorus and the San Francisco Boys Chorus will perform alongside the members of the Conservatory Chorus. This will be the final Orchestra concert of the season.
Sunday, April 24, 7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Miner Auditorium, 201 Franklin Street: Because this performance will not be taking place at an SFCM facility, it will not be live-streamed. SFJAZZ will be presenting a Joe Henderson Festival, honoring the four-decade career of one of the most valued musicians to record on Blue Note during the Sixties. (As I write this I am listening to his contribution to the moderately large ensemble that pianist Herbie Hancock assembled in 1969 to record “The Prisoner.”) As in the past, the students in the Roots, Jazz, and American Music Department (RJAM) will perform with the members of the SFJAZZ Collective.
Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, 50 Oak Street: The month will conclude with the latest opera to be staged by Heather Mathews. The Enchanted Pig is an opera composed by Jonathan Dove with a libretto by Alasdair Middleton. The narrative is basically an amalgam of Romanian and Norwegian folk tales about the complexities of love. The conductor will be Curt Pajer.
