CMSSF to Return to Candlelight Concert Series

This morning I received the good news that two of my favorite sources for listening have resumed their activity. The first of these was actually a belated discovery, which is that the Candlelight Concert Series at The Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin resumed performances for the 2021–2022 season this past September! The second, which is more timely, is that the Chamber Music Society of San Francisco (CMSSF) will make its third Candlelight appearance this coming Sunday.
CMSSF musicians Natasha Makhijani, Jory Fankuchen, Clio Tilton, and Samsun van Loon (from the Candlelight Concert Series event page)
CMSSF is a string quartet that still consists of its founding members, violinists Natasha Makhijani and Jory Fankuchen, violist Clio Tilton, and cellist Samsun van Loon. Program details have not yet been announced. However, the current plan is that the concert will be framed by two American composers, Amy Beach and William Grant Still. The Beach selection will be followed by music by Johannes Brahms, whose influence on Beach is particularly noticeable in her Opus 67 piano quintet in F-sharp minor. Still’s primary influence, on the other hand, was the Harlem Renaissance.
This program will begin 5 p.m. this coming Sunday, February 13. The church is located in Cow Hollow at 2325 Union Street. Thanks to the generosity of many donors, all of the concerts in this series are offered without charge. Nevertheless, there will be a request for free-will donations, all of which, regardless of size, are gladly received and are tax-deductible. As is usually the case currently, all concert attendees will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 booster shot; and masks must be worn while inside the church.
