This morning Voices of Music (VoM) announced that, due to the current COVID-19 numbers and the highly transmissible omicron variant, the February Musica Transalpina concert would be cancelled. The San Francisco performance of this program had been scheduled for the evening of Saturday, February 19. Anyone holding a ticket can either request a refund for the price of that ticket or apply that price to a tax-deductible donation. One can inform VoM of the preferred option by calling the Patron Services Director at 415-377-4444. Those that do not reply will automatically be sent a refund.
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Voices of Music Cancels February Program
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 1:30 PM
Labels: chamber music, music
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment