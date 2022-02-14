The Bleeding Edge: 2/14/2022

According to my archival records, there has not been a Bleeding Edge article since the end of last November. There is only one item to report this week. However, because it marks the return of a Bleeding Edge tradition, it deserves to be presented under that rubric.
That rubric involves a name-change: What used to be the Monday Make-Out will now be Jazz at the Make-Out Room. As the title suggests, this involves a new venue; but it also means that Mondays will no longer be prioritized. The Make-Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street, a short walk west of the intersection with Mission Street, making it easily accessible by both Muni and the BART station at 24th Street.
The rebirth of the series will be a three-set evening, that will take place tomorrow, February 15. The first set will begin at 7 p.m., and it will be a solo performance by guitarist and composer Myles Boisen. It will be followed at 7:45 p.m. by a duo set bringing saxophonist Lewis Jordan together with guitarist Karl Evangelista. The final set will begin at 8:30 p.m. It will be taken by the Sifter quartet of trombonist Rob Ewing, saxophonist Beth Schenck, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Jordan Glenn on drums. Doors will open at 6 p.m.. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted. As of this writing, masks will be required, as well as proof of vaccination.
