Adobe Books to Host Another Adventurous Gig

Jacob Felix Heule and Tom Djll (from the Facebook Events page for the event being discussed)
Readers may recall that, prior to the onset of pandemic conditions, Adobe Books was a major venue for hosting adventurous musical performances, frequently with electronic gear and far-out approaches to improvisation. The spirit of those gigs seemed to return to life this past December, when Tom Djll performed “INDETERMINACY,” reviving the spirit of John Cage performances based on personal storytelling. This Thursday Djll will return to Adobe, performing in one of the three adventurous trios that will be allocated sets. He will play trumpet with attachments to electronic gear in a trio, whose other members will be percussionist Jacob Felix Heule and Clarke Robinson on electronics.
Another set will be taken by the Evidence Trio, whose members are Kersti Abrams (alto saxophone and flute), Andrew Joron (theremin), and Thomas Harrison (bass). The third trio to perform will double its size with three guest artists. The members of the Diaspora Focii Trio are Kersti (alto saxophone and flute), Jaroba (bass clarinet and tenor saxophone), and Mika Pontecorvo (guitar and electronics). They will be joined by Eli Pontecorvo on bass, Colleen Kelly T on cello, and Zach Morris on percussion.
This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, donations of $10 are suggested and will all go directly to the performing artists.
