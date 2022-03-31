E4TT to Present Six World Premieres

Following up on last month’s performance at the Center for New Music which featured eleven women composers (Emily Doolittle, Du Yun, Elena Ruehr, Gabriela Ortiz, Angélica Negron, Lisa Bielawa, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Akshaya Avril Tucker, Jungyoon Wie, Seo Yoon Kim, and Manjing Zhang), next month Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) will present world premieres of six works commissioned by the group. Those compositions, their composers, and required resources will be as follows:
- Shimmer, Vivan Fung, percussion
- Four-Vectors, David Garner, cello, vibraphone, and bass
- HydroCosmic Echoes, Stephanie Neumann, cello, vibraphone, bass, piano, and fixed media
- Where the Sun Blazes Like an Immortal Being, Kim (again), solo cello
- A Mind in the Branches, Nicholas Denton Protsack, soprano, cello, bass, vibraphone, and piano
- Umbra, Andrew Harlan, solo bass and electronics
The performers will be the three E4TT musicians (soprano Nanette McGuinness, cellist Abigail Monroe, and pianist Margaret Halbig), joined by percussionist Mika Nakamura and Yuchen Liu on bass.
The program will also present the winning score from a competition held by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) for students in the Technology and Applied Composition Department. The remaining works on the program will involve solo performances. Monroe will play Milad Yousufi’s “Mystery;” and Halbig will play inti figgis-vizuetta’s “a bride between starshine and clay” and Eric Moe’s “Where Branched Thoughts Murmur in the Wind.” Given the prodigious size of this repertoire, the concert will be preceded by a panel discussion led by Jack Dumbacher, who will interview all six of the commissioned composers.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, with the panel discussion beginning at 7 p.m. The venue will be the Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall in the new Bowes Center SFCM building, which is located at 200 Van Ness Avenue. There will be no charge for admission. However, those wishing to attend are advised to make reservations through the hyperlink on the SFCM event page for this concert. That Web page also includes a hyperlink for live-stream viewing.
