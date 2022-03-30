SFP Guitar Series to Conclude with Romeros

Pepe and Celin Romero with the “next generation” Romeros Lito and Celino (courtesy of SFP)
The San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series, presented in association with the OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts, will conclude next month with the return of The Romeros. According to my records, this quartet last appeared in December of 2014. The ensemble was originally founded by Celedonio Romero, performing with his sons Celin, Pepe, and Angel. Celedonio died in May of 1996. Celin and Pepe are now the only remaining founding members, performing with Celin’s son Celino and Angel’s son Lito.
Readers may recall that, when this program was first announced, it included selections from the repertoire of Spanish songs with mezzo Isabel Leonard appearing as guest artist. Unfortunately, Leonard will not be able to appear next month. As a result, the entire program will be instrumental.
While The Romeros have given world premiere performances of many important additions to the guitar repertoire, much of the program involves arrangements of music for other resources. However, this program will conclude with an original composition by Pepe (“De Cádiz a la habana”), preceded by one by Celedonio (“Fantasia cubana”). As in the past, many of the arrangements will be based on piano music by Spanish composers, such as Isaac Albéniz and Enrique Granados.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
