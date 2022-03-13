Final Songs Without Words from LIEDER ALIVE!

Cellist Oliver Herbert and pianist Peter Grünberg (courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
Once again, the month will conclude with a Songs Without Words program scheduled for the tenth season of LIEDER ALIVE! This will be the last of the three concerts in this mini-series, and the pianist will be Artist-in-Residence Peter Grünberg. He will be joined by cellist Oliver Herbert.
The program will begin and end with the first and last of the sonatas that Ludwig van Beethoven composed for piano and cello (the ordering being the same as those on the title pages of the violin sonatas). Those two sonatas are the first of the Opus 1 set in the key of F major and the second of the Opus 102 set in the key of D major. Between these two pieces, the duo will play Robert Schumann’s Opus 73 “Fantasiestücke” (fantasy pieces), three pieces originally composed for clarinet and piano. However, Schumann indicated that the clarinet part could be played by either viola or cello.
This performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. As usual, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street, a short walk from the Muni stops at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. Tickets for this concert are being sold through an Eventbrite Web page. General admission is $35 with a $75 rate for reserved VIP seating. Students, seniors, and working artists will be admitted for $20 with a $2.85 processing fee.
No comments:
Post a Comment