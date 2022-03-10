SFCM Clarinet Ensemble to Play Helia Composers

Helia Music Collective founders Julie Barwick and Emma Logan (courtesy of Helia Music Collective)
The San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) will present a free concert by the SFCM Clarinet Ensemble led by Jeff Anderle. The program will be co-presented by Helia Music Collective, and it will consist entirely of works written by women for clarinet ensembles of varying sizes. The collective was co-founded by composers Emma Logan and Julie Barwick, both of whom will contribute newly-commissioned works to the program. Other new works composed on commission will be provided by Theresa Wong and Shawne Anell Workman. The program will also present clarinet duos by Bay Area composer Belinda Reynolds and SFCM Composition Professor Elinor Armer. The remaining work on the program will be a clarinet quartet by Anna Meadors.
This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. The venue will be the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall in the SFCM building at 50 Oak Street. There will be no charge for admission, but advance reservations are recommended. These can be arranged through a hyperlink on the event page for this recital.
