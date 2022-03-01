NAC to Contribute to Hot Air Music Festival

The annual Hot Air Music Festival, presented by students at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, will be taking place this coming Sunday; but the Web page in the Performance Calendar still does not provide any specific content. Fortunately, the New Arts Collaboration (NAC) made it a point to take the initiative in circulating information about its contribution. Readers may recall that this project, curated by pianist and composer Ting Luo, made its premiere at the end of this past September; and Ting presented a piano recital for Old First Concerts (O1C) at the beginning of November.
The NAC contribution to Hot Air will involve a partnership that Ting has formed with visual artist Loraine Wible. This follows up on her imaginative incorporation of video for her O1C recital. The title of her partnership with Wible is entitled Hypothesis; and it is a suite of three pieces entitled “Purified,” “Breath,” and “Shudder,” respectively. As Ting describes the work, “Each piece projects an ongoing present, expressing moments with particular shapes and phenomenons [sic].”
Hypothesis will be performed during the one-hour slot that begins at noon on Sunday, March 6. The performance will take place in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall, which is located in the new Ute and William K. Bowes Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 Van Ness Avenue. There will be no charge for admission, and performance will also be available for viewing through the live stream hyperlink on the Performance Calendar Web page.
