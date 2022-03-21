Voices of Music Announces Date Change

The good news is that, after having had to cancel last month’s Musica Transalpina concert due to pandemic conditions, this month’s Voices of Music program, The Art of the Violin, will go ahead as planned. Four virtuoso violinists will contribute to that program: Augusta McKay Lodge, Kati Kyme, YuEun Kim, and Chloe Kim. There will be a total of six concertos for one or more violins: four by Antonio Vivaldi and one each by George Frideric Handel and Francesco Geminiani.
The not-so-good news is that the performance in San Francisco has been rescheduled. Instead of taking place on Saturday, March 26, it will be held the previous evening, at 8 p.m., on Friday, March 25. The venue will still be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. All adult tickets will be sold for $55 with a $50 rate for seniors and members of SFEMS, EMA, or ARS. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets, which are also available by calling 415-377-4444.
