BARS to Present Second In-Person Concert

According to my available data, the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) resumed presenting “in-person” concerts this past November. They prepared a program in memory of Michael Morgan, which was performed in the Taube Atrium Theater on the top floor of the War Memorial Veterans Building on November 20. Sadly, I never received the details of this event.
The good news is that the second “in-person” concert has been announced. Unfortunately, it will take place in a little more than 24 hours, which will be unfortunate for those that have already made other plans (like myself). The ensemble will be led by Guest Conductor Cyrus Ginwala. The “core” of the program will be Franz Schubert’s D. 200 (third) symphony in the key of D major, composed in 1815. It will be preceded by the second work that Samuel Barber entitled “Essay for Orchestra.” The program will have a rousing conclusion with the “Bacchanale” music from Camille Saint-Saëns’ opera Samson and Delilah.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., tomorrow evening, Saturday, March 12. The performance will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street. Tix has created an event page for purchasing tickets. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and $15 for students.
All those aged twelve or older planning to attend must show proof of a “boosted” vaccination. Those between the ages of five and eleven must be fully vaccinated. Anyone younger must show a negative result from a test that took place within 72 hours of the event.
Masks will be required in the building and during the performance. Seats will not be assigned, meaning that members of the audience can take their own approach to distancing. There will be no intermission, only short pauses between the selections. There will be no food or drink, and socializing will not be allowed within the space following the concert.
No comments:
Post a Comment