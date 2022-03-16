San Francisco Performances: 2022–23 Season

The Junction Trio of violinist Stefan Jackiw, pianist Conrad Tao, and cellist Jay Campbell, which will perform this coming December 1 (photograph by Shervin Lainez, courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Yesterday morning San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced its plans for its 43rd season, which will begin this coming October 7 and run through May 10, 2023. This included creating a new Web page, listing all the performance dates, each specifying the venue and the series under which the event will be presented. Once again, one of those series will be the Saturday morning partnerships at which the members of the Alexander String Quartet are joined by Music Historian-in-Residence Robert Greenberg providing background for the repertoire being performed. During the 2022–23 season that repertoire will be music from the early twentieth century.
The concert performances will include the eighth year of the PIVOT Festival, which will be three consecutive evenings of performances on February 21, 22, and 23 in 2023. Those performances will be curated by the Catalyst Quartet, which has planned a second season to complement this season’s Uncovered series. As was the case this season, the repertoire will present the work of composers whom history has overlooked due to their race or gender; and the quartet will perform with guest artists. The other series will be familiar to SFP audiences:
- Art of Song
- Chamber
- Great Artists and Ensembles
- Guitar
- Piano
As in the past, the Guitar Series will be presented in association with the OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts.
Finally, the annual gala will take place on October 14. This will include a special recital by pianist András Schiff. Those attending the entire gala evening will have priority in selecting seats for this program. In the past any remaining seats will be available for sale to the general public.
Program specifics can be found on the Web page for the season brochure. As in the past, they will be discussed in articles on this site on a series-by-series basis later in the year. Subscriptions will go on sale beginning next Tuesday, March 22. On that date the SFP home page will include a hyperlink for purchasing those subscriptions. Subscriptions will also be available by calling 415-392-2545. Single-event tickets will go on sale on August 9. Subscribers have priority for any single-event tickets purchased.
