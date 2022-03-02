“Creative Music” at the Make-Out Room

Last month I reported that what used to be the Monday Make-Out had been re-named as Jazz at the Make-Out Room. Apparently, what was good for February was not good enough for March. This month will apparently mark the return of the series called Third Tuesday Creative Music. The series will resume at the Make-Out Room, which is located at 3225 22nd Street, a short walk west of the intersection with Mission Street, making it easily accessible by both Muni and the BART station at 24th Street.
The return of the series will be marked by a three-hour evening of two sets, each somewhat under 90 minutes in duration. The first set will be taken by the Body Meta quartet, led by Rent Romus on alto saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by Mika Pontecorvo on electric guitar, Robert Kuhlmann on bass, and Tony Passarell on drums. The group describes its style as “harmolodic funk.”
Those wondering about that first word will be pleased to know that it can be found in the online Lexico dictionary, which is based on the Oxford English Dictionary. Harmolodics is a plural noun (which can be treated as singular), defined as “A form of free jazz in which musicians improvise simultaneously on a melodic line at various pitches.” (The sentence provided as an example of usage cites Ornette Coleman.)
The second set will offer a “super” approach to free improvisation performed by Matt Renzi on saxophone, Dahveed Behroozi on piano, and Tim Bulkley on drums.
This performance will take place on March 15, the third Tuesday of the month and the same as last month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room gig.The first set will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the 8:30 p.m. set, which should have about the same duration. Doors will open at 6 p.m.. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted. As of this writing, there is no specific information about COVID-19 precautions. However, the Facebook Web page for this Friday’s event explicitly requires proof of vaccination and masks worn at all times unless drinking.
