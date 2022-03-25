Three Guest Conductors to Lead SFS in April

The calendar for next month at Davies Symphony Hall is a busy one with a generous share of visiting recitalists in both the Great Performers Series and the new Spotlight Series. By way of balance, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) will be presenting only three subscription concerts next month, each led by a different guest conductor. These will include debut performances by both conductors and soloists, along with a generous number of compositions being given premiere performances. Specifics are as follows:
The first program will see the Orchestral Series debut of conductor Giancarlo Guerrero, Music Director of both the Nashville Symphony and the NFM Wrocław Philharmonic in Poland. There will be two soloists, both of whom will also be giving Orchestra Series debut performances. Saxophonist Timothy McAllister will perform the world premiere of “Triathlon,” a concerto for saxophone and orchestra composed by John Corigliano. The other soloist will be Daniel Binelli, playing bandoneon in the SFS premiere of Astor Piazzolla’s “Sinfonía Buenos Aires.” The remaining two works on the program will also be SFS premiere performances. The Piazzolla selection will be preceded by “Mediodía en el Llano,” a tone poem composed by Antonio Estévez evoking the Llanos, the central prairie region of Venezuela. The program will begin with “An American Port of Call” by Adolphus Hailstork, currently a Professor of Music and Composer-in-Residence at Old Dominion University in Virginia.
This program will be given three performances, taking place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9. A single Web page has been created with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for each of those dates. Ticket prices range from $20 to $135 and may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The free pre-concert talk will be given by Sarah Cahill one hour prior to the beginning of the performance. Doors open fifteen minutes before the talk begins.
The second program will see the return of Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. This will be Dudamel’s first visit to Davies since his last SFS performance in March of 2008. The major work on the program will be Gustav Mahler’s fifth symphony in the key of C-sharp minor. This will be preceded by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 504 symphony in D major, generally known as the “Prague” symphony, since it was first performed in that city on January 19, 1787.
This program will be given four performances, taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. A single Web page has been created with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for each of those dates. Ticket prices range from $30 to $189 and may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The free pre-concert talk will be given by Peter Grunberg one hour prior to the beginning of the performance. Doors open fifteen minutes before the talk begins.
The final program of the month will see the Orchestral Series debut of Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, currently Chief Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director of the Orchestre de Paris. His concerto soloist will be Norwegian Vilde Frang in a performance of Alban Berg’s violin concerto. Unless I am mistaken, Frang’s last visit to Davies took place in May of 2019, when she performed Edward Elgar’s Opus 61 concerto in B minor. The symphony selection for this program will be Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 93 (tenth) symphony in E minor. The “overture” will be the SFS premiere performance of “Perú Negro,” a fantasy on Afro-Peruvian folk songs composed by Jimmy López.
This program will be given three performances, all taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. A single Web page has been created with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for each of those dates. Ticket prices range from $20 to $165 and may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The free pre-concert talk will be given by Laura Stanfield Prichard one hour prior to the beginning of the performance. Doors open fifteen minutes before the talk begins.
These performances will be preceded by the next Katherine Hanrahan Open Rehearsal. This special behind-the-scenes experience begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, with coffee and complimentary doughnuts, followed by a half-hour introductory talk by Prichard at 9 a.m. The rehearsal itself begins at 10 a.m.; and, of course, the pieces rehearsed are at the conductor’s discretion. General admission is $30 with $40 for reserved seats in the Premier Orchestra section, Rear Boxes and Side Boxes, and the Loge. Tickets may be purchased online through a separate event page.
