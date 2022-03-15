Chanticleer to Return to Bay Area This Month

The Chanticleer vocalists (courtesy of Chanticleer)
Towards the end of this month, Chanticleer will present its latest program at three venues in Northern California. The title of the program will be Rumors, which the all-male a cappella ensemble describes as “an evening of intrigue and mystery.” As their Web site puts it in greater detail:
Truths for some are lies to another. The consequences of such misinterpretation range from comical to dire. Shakespeare’s characters, for instance, often find themselves in amusing situations due to a simple misunderstanding. On the other hand, entire countries have been led to war based on little more than hearsay.
As always seems to be the case, program details have not yet been released. However, the performance will include a world premiere performance of music by Ricky Ian Gordon, as well as a set of new arrangements of Fleetwood Mac songs. The overall scope of the rest of the program will range from the music of Thomas Tallis to that of Ralph Vaughan Williams.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. It will begin at 8 p.m. (a change from the previously announced time) on Saturday, March 26. Tickets are being sold online through a City Box Office event page. Prices are $62 for Premier seating, $52 for the Preferred section, and $20 for general admission to the remaining seats.
As described on this event page: “Everyone in attendance will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Full vaccination is defined as completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered two weeks or more in advance of the event, as well as a vaccine booster administered at least one week prior to the event. All audience members, staff and volunteers will be required to wear a face mask during the time they are in the venue, including during the performance.”
