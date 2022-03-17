Veretski Pass to Join SFCA in Streamed Concert

The next program to be offered by San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA) and Artistic Director Magen Solomon will be available only online. The program will be performed at Congregation Sherith Israel, one of the oldest synagogues in the United States; and that concert will be videotaped. That video will then be available for streaming between March 26 and April 10.
The program will include a guest appearance by the Veretski Pass trio of Joshua Horowitz (accordion), Cookie Segelstein (violin and vocals), and Stuart Brotman (bass). Those that follow this site regularly are probably already familiar with Segelstein’s description of their repertoire: “This is not your grandmother’s klezmer. It is her grandmother’s klezmer.”
The concert will also feature two world premiere performances. Composer-in-Residence Alexis Aldrich’s contribution will be a setting of Psalm 104. Composer-Not-in-Residence Timothy Kramer has contributed “Tik’u Chaf” (clap your hands), which involves not only clapping but a generous amount of stomping. Another Psalm setting (Psalm 150), composed by George Rochberg, will be performed, along with an excerpt from Psalm 96 set by Israeli composer Aharon Harlap. There will also be a bit of eclecticism in the performance of Sylke Zimpel’s “Play me a tango in Yiddish,” which puts a tango-style twist on traditional klezmer.
Beginning on March 26, SFCA will set up a Web page that will enable streamed viewing of this concert; and, as observed above, that page will remain operative through April 10.
No comments:
Post a Comment