The Bleeding Edge++: 3/7/2022

As the title suggests, this week’s Bleeding Edge article will offer an expanded scope. That is because this week includes the first two performances of the month at the Center for New Music (C4NM). Since this is early in the month, the article will include the usual summary of monthly events taking place at C4NM. That means that this week’s article will be somewhat longer than usual; but, on the other hand, this week includes an event that has already been announced: the Third Annual Pacific Pythagorean Music Festival, which will be presented by the Del Sol String Quartet for Old First Concerts this coming March 12. Those events that have not been previously announced are as follows:
Tuesday, March 8, 8 p.m.: Some familiar names from the Bleeding Edge will join forces to present a streamed fundraising event for the support of Ukrainian relief and resistance efforts. The trio of Scott Amendola, Michael Coleman, and Karl Evangelista will join forces to present a set of wild sounds and wily experimentation. Video will be provided by Lenny Gonzalez. Evangelista will also present a special set with his Grex duo partner (and wife) Rei Scampavia. YouTube has already created the Web page for hosting this streamed performance. Those that click the SHOW MORE hyperlink on that page will find a list of five (as of this writing) different URLs for handling donations.
The remaining events for this week will be hosted by C4NM. For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be processed in advance through the C4NM Events page. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
- Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Nic Gerpe will present a solo recital entitled The Makrokosmos 50 Project. The program recognizes the fact that George Crumb completed the first volume in his series of Makrokosmos compositions in 1972. This was a twelve-movement suite subtitled “Twelve Fantasy-Pieces after the Zodiac,” and performance involved an extensive repertoire of extended performance techniques. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this composition, Gerpe composed a “response” to the “call” of one of Crumb’s twelve movements. He then commissioned eleven other composers to “respond” to each of the remaining movements. Those composers were Vera Ivanova, Fernanda Aoki Navarro, Gernot Wolfgang, Eric Guinivan, Alexander Elliott Miller, Viet Cuong, Julie Herndon, Gilda Lyons, Timothy Peterson, Juhi Bansal, and Thomas Osborne. All twelve “responses” will be performed after Gerpe plays the first volume of Makrokosmos.
- Sunday, March 13, 7 p.m.: This will be a concert of round robin performances by three musicians performing with amplified vocals (including a megaphone) and both analog and digital electronics; the performers will be Ken Ueno, James Fei, and Viola Yip.
- Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.: Ninth Planet, the result of the merger of Wild Rumpus and Composers, Inc., made its debut in November of 2019. This month it will emerge from the pandemic with a program entitled Expedition #5: Spirals and Echoes. The program will feature works by the winners of the Suzanne and Lee Ettelson Award for both 2019 (Jack Frerer’s “Spiral Sequences” string quartet) and 2020 (“Widerklang,” composed by Selim Göncü for bass clarinet, percussion, piano, violin, and cello). The program will also include Jee Seo’s four self-portrait compositions written for violin and viola, and Daijana Wallace’s “Shades,” which explores a wide range of contrasting textures all based on a single note played on the cello.
- Friday, March 25, 8 p.m.: Agustín Castilla-Ávila will perform improvisations on electric guitars inspired by the songwriting and philosophy of Bob Dylan. During that performance, Isabella Heigl will improvise paintings in response to the music. This pairing of the auditory and the visual is the result of a seven-week research project entitled Never Ending Artist and funded by the International Society of Mozarteum University Salzburg in Austria.
- Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.: The program to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the death of Anton Webern in 2020, prepared by pianist Janis Mercer and violinists Daniel Lewin for performance at Sunset Music and Arts this coming Sunday, will be given a second performance at C4NM.
