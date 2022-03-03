Takács Quartet to Couple with Julien Labro

Following up on this month’s coupling of the Brooklyn Rider string quartet and mandolinist Avi Avital, announced a week ago as part of the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Great Artists and Ensembles Series, the series will continue the following week with another coupling involving another string quartet. That ensemble is the Takács Quartet, whose current members are violinists Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, violist Ricard O’Neill, and cellist András Fejér. They will share the program with Julien Labro on bandoneon.
The “bookends” for this program will consist of two new works for this somewhat unconventional combination of instruments. The opening selection will be “Circles,” composed by Bryce Dessner; and the program will conclude with Clarice Assad’s “Clash.” Labro will also present two of his own compositions, the first in a series of “Meditation” compositions and the other entitled “Astoración.” He will also contribute his own arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 645, based on the hymn “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme.” Performing on its own, the Takács Quartet will present Maurice Ravel’s only string quartet, composed in the key of F major.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets can also be purchased at the door as available with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
