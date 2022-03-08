Schedule for SF Music Day 2022 Announced

The schedule for this year’s SF Music Day, presented by InterMusic SF, has now been announced. This will be the first time since 2019 that all performances will take place “physically” in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial. This venue affords four sites for performance: Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, the Green Room on the second floor, and two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Educational Studio. These venues will host a diversity of genres, including classical string quartets, jazz bands, Baroque ensembles, world music performing combos, and new music virtuosos. Performances will begin at noon and continue through 8 p.m. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The schedule of performances, sorted by venue, has been planned as follows:
Herbst Theatre
12:00 Quinteto Latino
1:00 Anna Maria Mendieta’s Tango Del Cielo
2:00 Members of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra
3:00 Ester Rayo, accompanied by pianist Peter Grunberg, for LIEDER ALIVE!
4:00 Classical Revolution
5:00 The Mycos Project of Kate Stenberg and Irene Sazer
6:00 Tiffany Austin
7:00 Marcus Shelby
Green Room
12:00 Aveta Trio
1:00 Sierra Ensemble
2:00 Del Sol Quartet
3:00 Ensemble San Francisco
4:00 Angela Lee & Mark Teicholz
5:00 Lisa Lee & Eric Zivian
6:00 Jeremy Cohen’s Violinjazz
Atrium Theatre
12:00 Earplay
1:00 duo B. Experimental Band
2:30 John Calloway & the Flute Quartet
4:00 Jean Fineberg & JAZZphoria
5:15 Rent Romus’ Life’s Blood Ensemble
7:00 Black London: Kev Choice, Mike Blankenship, Howard Wiley
Education Studio
12:30 Trio Solano: Bow and the Brush
1:30 Splinter Reeds
2:30 The Alaya Project featuring Roopa Mahadevan
3:30: Mystery School
4:30 Gaea Schell
5:30 Nora Stanley
Admission will be free, but Eventbrite has created a registration page.
