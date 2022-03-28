The Bleeding Edge: 3/28/2022

Apparently, there has not been a Bleeding Edge column since the beginning of this month, perhaps because that article also included this month’s schedule of performances at the Center for New Music. Ironically, now that we have come to the final Monday of the month, the most important Bleeding Edge item was already announced yesterday, given the significance of an evening of three adventurous sets hosted by Adobe Books. Fortunately, there is one other event taking place this week that deserves attention.
The gig is not only on the Bleeding Edge but also off the beaten path, since it will be hosted by the Bayview Opera House. It will be a performance by the MCS Trio, whose name is based on the last names of the three players: David McFarland on electric guitar, Edo Castro on seven-string bass, and Zendrum master E. Doctor Smith (not to be confused with the science-fiction author E. E. “Doc” Smith). The Zendrum is basically a MIDI controller that is used as a percussion instrument, and Smith has a Web page with a photograph of different form factors for his performances:
courtesy of E. Doctor Smith
The Bayview Opera House is located at 4705 Third Street and is easily accessible from the Third Street (T) trolley line. The performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. The price of admission will be $15.
