Center for New Music: April, 2022

Once again things seem to be quieting down at the Center for New Music (C4NM). As of this writing, the Events page lists only two concerts in April, taking place, respectively, on the first Sunday and first Friday of that month. It goes without saying that this list may grow; and, to be fair, any changes are likely to show up on that Events page before they appear on this site!
For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be processed in advance through that aforementioned Events page. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
Sunday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan will return to C4NM with a new solo concert entitled Inward Expanse. He will perform both acoustic solos and music for guitar and electronics. He conceived his program to explore one’s position in daily life from mystical, scientific, and cerebral perspectives. The program will include “Steps and Leaps,” composed by Tom Flaherty to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the moon landing. On a more pessimistic note, Lainie Fefferman’s “Carousel” reflects the confusion and worry brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Composer Lou Bunk may not have have intended his “Being and Becoming” to be “about” phenomenology; but the idea of composing an exploration of a single note can be traced back to a thought experiment first documented by Edmund Husserl in The Phenomenology of Internal Time-Consciousness, based on lectures he delivered between 1893 and 1917. Inward Expanse will be the “blanket title” of a selection of six acoustic solos written for Larget-Caplan’s New Lullaby Project. The contributing composers will be Antonio Celso Ribeiro, Brian Schrober, Laurie Spiegel, Anthony Green, Štěpán Rak, and Ken Ueno. Finally, Larget-Caplan will perform his own arrangement of John Cage’s solo piano composition “Dream.”
Friday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the debut performance of the Stolen Time ensemble. This is a local ensemble, whose Artistic Director is Bryan Lin. The group’s title is intended to evoke the radical, revolutionary act of reclamation that is artistic creation in modern life. The performers are Jessie Nucho on flutes, Andrew Friedman on clarinets, Jamael Smith on bassoon, Timothy Sherren on guitars, Mika Nakamura on percussion, Yunyi Ji on keyboards, Samuel Weiser on violin, and Justine Preston on viola. The program will begin with Missy Mazzoli’s “Still Life,” followed by Christopher Cerrone’s “Double Happiness,” which was originally written for The Living Earth Show. Coral Douglas’ “line, ray, point” was written on a commission by Stolen Time. It will precede the concluding selection, Lin’s reimagining of the classic Miles Davis album In a Silent Way.
No comments:
Post a Comment