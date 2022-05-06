Bullock to Bring Black History Project to Davies

Vocalist and SFS Collaborative Partner Julia Bullock (photograph by Allison Michael Orenstein, courtesy of SFS)
In 2018, during her season-long residency at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, vocalist Julia Bullock launched her History’s Persistent Voice project. Bullock described the objective of her residency as follows:
Several years ago, the composer Jessie Montgomery and I started going through this anthology that was released just after the Civil War. These educators and musicologists went all across the United States to newly freed communities of people who had been enslaved, and transcribed 136 lyrics and melodies, along with notes on performance practice, and stories about when these pieces were performed, under what context they were performed—some of them at times of rebellion, others were during spiritual church services, others reflecting on hard times, laboring in the fields. After going through all of these songs, which yes, acknowledge the violence and the trauma and the oppression that was very much a reality at that time, what was deeply inspiring for me to read and also to vocalize is this clear affirmation of life.
However, the termination of her Met residency did not entail the termination of Bullock’s project. Later this month, Bullock will bring the second iteration of her efforts to Davies Symphony Hall in her role as San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Collaborative Partner. She will perform with SFS musicians conducted by Christian Reif. For this iteration California-based visual artist Hana S. Kim has designed immersive video installations that will appear across multiple screens throughout the performance.
The program will include four of the songs that Bullock sang in her performance in New York, all of which will be given their West Coast premiere. One of these, Jessie Montgomery’s Five Freedom Songs collection, was co-commissioned by SFS; and Pamela Z’s “Quilt” was entirely commissioned by SFS. The other two songs first performed in New York will be “Mama’s Little Precious Things” by Allison Loggins-Hull and “Green Pastures” by Tania León. The program will also include world premiere performances of two songs by Carolyn Yarnell, “I Come Up the Hard Way” and “ain’t my home.”
This program will be given only one performance, taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets, but readers should be aware that several of the seating areas have already sold out all available seats. As of this writing, tickets remain for the 1st Tier ($35), Loge ($55), and the Orchestra and Boxes ($35–$55). Tickets may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000.
Finally, because we are currently in a transitional period with regard to COVID-19 precautions, SFS has released the following statement:
Davies Symphony Hall is currently operating at full audience capacity. A face covering is required for entry into Davies Symphony Hall and must be worn at all times. Due to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the SF Symphony strongly recommends that patrons wear a non-vented respirator, such as an N95, KN95, or KF94 face mask. The San Francisco Symphony requires proof of up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone entering Davies Symphony Hall ages 12 and up who’s eligible—including patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff. “Up-to-date vaccination” is defined as two weeks after completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or other WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine, and one week after receiving a booster shot, for those eligible. Patrons under age 12 must show proof of up-to-date vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR test taken within 2 days of event entry or antigen [rapid] test taken within 1 day of event entry.
For those patrons under age 12 who wish to show verification of a negative COVID-19 test result, the following are acceptable as proof: a printed document (from the test provider or laboratory); or an email, text message, web page, or application (app) screen displayed on a phone or mobile device from the test provider or laboratory. The information should include person’s name, type of test performed, negative test result, and date the test was administered. Self-administered antigen testing is not acceptable at this time, but patrons may bring an unopened at-home rapid test with them to Davies Symphony Hall to take with a verified EMT present. Details about health and safety protocols at Davies Symphony Hall can be found here.
